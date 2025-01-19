United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield". Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (473) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "Shield" with mark WW. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,150,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Astarte S.A. (1)
- Auction World (16)
- Auctiones (11)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (6)
- Bolaffi (9)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Cayón (3)
- Chaponnière (5)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (67)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (5)
- Goldberg (6)
- Great Coins & Art Auctions (1)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (3)
- Heritage (93)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- ICE (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (32)
- Lugdunum (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (13)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (14)
- Spink (7)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (13)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (74)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- The Royal Mint (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (4)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 23
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1872 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search