United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield". Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" Number below wreath - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (473) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "Shield" with mark WW. Number below wreath. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,150,000. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 575 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1872 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

