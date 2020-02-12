United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,719
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
