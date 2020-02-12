flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1872 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,719

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2051 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1872 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1872 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access