Penny 1872 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1872 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1872 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,956

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

