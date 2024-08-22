United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 160. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search