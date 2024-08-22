Farthing 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 160. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)