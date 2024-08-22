flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1872 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1872 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,150,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 160. Bidding took place July 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Davissons Ltd. - July 21, 2021
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Farthing 1872 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 138 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1872 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access