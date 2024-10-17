United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1872 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,495,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James's
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
