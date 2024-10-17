flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1872 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1872 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1872 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,495,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1872 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - July 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - March 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 17, 2019
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1872 at auction VAuctions - April 6, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date April 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

