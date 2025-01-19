United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,249,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1872 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Münzenonline auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
