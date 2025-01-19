Half Sovereign 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1872 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Münzenonline auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

