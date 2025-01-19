flag
Half Sovereign 1872 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1872 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1872 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,249,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1872 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Münzenonline auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 7, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1872 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
