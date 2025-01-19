flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield". No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: No number

Obverse Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" No number - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 13,487,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "Shield" with mark WW. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Lockdales Auctioneers - November 13, 2024
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
