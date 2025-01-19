United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1872 WW "Shield". No number (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: No number
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 13,487,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1872 "Shield" with mark WW. No number. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place October 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Lockdales Auctioneers
Date November 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Sovereign 1872 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
