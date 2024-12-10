United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,200,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1872
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1872 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
