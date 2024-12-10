Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1872 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

