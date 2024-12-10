flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,200,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1872 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 34241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2731 $
Price in auction currency 2400 CHF
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1872 WW "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
