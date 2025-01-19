flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,450,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1865 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29761 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - November 27, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1865 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

