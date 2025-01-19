United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1865 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,450,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1865 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29761 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,050. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1865 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
