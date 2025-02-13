flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1865

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1865 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1865 WW Shield
Sovereign 1865 WW Shield
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 165
Obverse Half Sovereign 1865
Reverse Half Sovereign 1865
Half Sovereign 1865
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 51

Silver coins

Obverse Florin 1865 WW Gothic
Reverse Florin 1865 WW Gothic
Florin 1865 WW Gothic
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 53
Obverse Shilling 1865
Reverse Shilling 1865
Shilling 1865
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse Sixpence 1865
Reverse Sixpence 1865
Sixpence 1865
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1865
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1865
Fourpence (Groat) 1865
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1865
Reverse Threepence 1865
Threepence 1865
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Twopence 1865
Reverse Twopence 1865
Twopence 1865
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Penny 1865
Reverse Penny 1865
Penny 1865
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1865
Reverse Penny 1865
Penny 1865
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse Halfpenny 1865
Reverse Halfpenny 1865
Halfpenny 1865
Average price 370 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Farthing 1865
Reverse Farthing 1865
Farthing 1865
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 16
