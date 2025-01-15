United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1865 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,602,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30804 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (9)
- Goldberg (8)
- Heritage (18)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (26)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******

