Penny 1865 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1865 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1865 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,602,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30804 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Numismática Leilões - October 17, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
