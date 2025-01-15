Penny 1865 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 30804 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (53) AU (10) XF (24) VF (12) FR (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (19) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) RB (23) BN (15) PL (1) Service NGC (21) PCGS (21)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (9)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (18)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

New York Sale (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (26)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (15)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)