Farthing 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1865 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1865 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Comptoir des Monnaies

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,659,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 216. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - April 16, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Auctiones - February 21, 2016
Seller Auctiones
Date February 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - July 4, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2013
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1865 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
