United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,659,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2562 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 216. Bidding took place September 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Katz (1)
- Pruvost (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2013
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search