United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,835,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 775 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
