Half Sovereign 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (8) XF (12) VF (11) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (9) MS62 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (11) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Chaponnière (2)

Coin Cabinet (12)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (9)

Künker (2)

NOONANS (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (3)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (1)