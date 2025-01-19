flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1865 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,835,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,150. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 775 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Spink - September 25, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 13, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1865 at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

