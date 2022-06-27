flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,635,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1865 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1865 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access