Sixpence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,635,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36047 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
