Threepence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)