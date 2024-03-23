United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,747,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (1)
- London Coins (1)
- NOONANS (1)
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
