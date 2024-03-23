flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,747,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 492 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place March 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1865 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1865 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access