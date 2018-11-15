Twopence 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 140. Bidding took place November 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)