United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,580,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1865 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32815 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (9)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- NOONANS (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1865 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search