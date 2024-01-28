Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1865 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32815 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

