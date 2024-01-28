flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,580,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1865 "Gothic" with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32815 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
2880 $
Price in auction currency 2880 USD
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 160000 JPY
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2022
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1865 WW "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

