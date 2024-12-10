flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1865 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,619,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (13)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (26)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • NOONANS (7)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1865 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1865 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access