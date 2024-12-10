Shilling 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (46) AU (9) XF (27) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (12) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (11) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (13)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (26)

Heritage Eur (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (8)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

NOONANS (7)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Schulman (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

St James’s (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (1)