United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,619,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1865
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Sovereign Rarities Ltd auction for GBP 2,100. Bidding took place September 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (13)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (8)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- NOONANS (7)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (8)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search