flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1865 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1865 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,064,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 5, 2009
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1865 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1865 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access