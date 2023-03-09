United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1865 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1865 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24114 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 940. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
For the sale of Halfpenny 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
