United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield". Narrow shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Narrow shield
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,719,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1838 "Shield" with mark WW. Narrow shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (2)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
10128 $
Price in auction currency 7750 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sovereign 1838 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search