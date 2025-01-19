flag
Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield". Narrow shield (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Narrow shield

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,719,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1838 "Shield" with mark WW. Narrow shield. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 24,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2012.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 21, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
10128 $
Price in auction currency 7750 GBP
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction V. GADOURY - November 17, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 30, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 27, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 27, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 8, 2012
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
