United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1838

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1838 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1838 WW Shield
Sovereign 1838 WW Shield
Average price 3100 $
Sales
3 334
Obverse Sovereign 1838 WW Shield
Reverse Sovereign 1838 WW Shield
Sovereign 1838 WW Shield Narrow shield
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse Half Sovereign 1838
Reverse Half Sovereign 1838
Half Sovereign 1838
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 39

Silver coins

Obverse Shilling 1838 WW
Reverse Shilling 1838 WW
Shilling 1838 WW
Average price 320 $
Sales
1 129
Obverse Sixpence 1838
Reverse Sixpence 1838
Sixpence 1838
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 60
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Average price 120 $
Sales
2 92
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Fourpence (Groat) 1838 Plain edge
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Fourpence (Groat) 1838
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Threepence 1838
Reverse Threepence 1838
Threepence 1838
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Twopence 1838
Reverse Twopence 1838
Twopence 1838
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1838
Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1838
1 1/2 Pence 1838
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Penny 1838
Reverse Penny 1838
Penny 1838
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse Halfpenny 1838 WW
Reverse Halfpenny 1838 WW
Halfpenny 1838 WW
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse Farthing 1838 WW
Reverse Farthing 1838 WW
Farthing 1838 WW
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 29
