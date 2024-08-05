flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

1 1/2 Pence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse 1 1/2 Pence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse 1 1/2 Pence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,71 g
  • Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 539,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
Seller BAC
Date October 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Goldberg - June 30, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom 1 1/2 Pence 1838 at auction DNW - September 16, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

