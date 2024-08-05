United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
1 1/2 Pence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,71 g
- Pure silver (0,0211 oz) 0,6567 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 539,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination 1 1/2 Pence
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 1/2 Pence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
