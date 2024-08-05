1 1/2 Pence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 1/2 Pence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 350. Bidding took place December 2, 2015.

