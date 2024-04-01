flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismática Leilões

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1838 at auction Nomisma Aste - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date April 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1838 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1838 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1838 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

