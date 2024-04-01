United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismática Leilões
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Katz (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
