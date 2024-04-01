Penny 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 643 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)