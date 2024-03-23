flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000
  • Mintage BU 4,312

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • London Coins (5)
  • NOONANS (5)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction NOONANS - October 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction St James’s - May 20, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 9, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 10, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1838 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1838 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access