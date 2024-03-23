United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
- Mintage BU 4,312
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,900. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (7)
- Heritage (2)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (5)
- St James’s (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search