flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,719,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1838 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Rauch - December 13, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Numismática Leilões - November 27, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - November 2, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" at auction NOONANS - February 19, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 19, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sovereign 1838 "Shield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

