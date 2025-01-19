United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1838 WW "Shield" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,719,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (331) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1838 "Shield" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1158 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
123 ... 16
