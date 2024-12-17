flag
Shilling 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1838 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1838 WW - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,956,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1838 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition PO
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition No grade
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Shilling 1838 WW at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
