United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,956,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1838 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,400. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
736 $
Price in auction currency 580 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
496 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
