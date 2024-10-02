United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,150,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
