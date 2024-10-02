flag
Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,150,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

