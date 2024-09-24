flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 5,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 24, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

