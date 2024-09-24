United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1837-1862". Plain edge (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1064 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 5,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- DNW (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
