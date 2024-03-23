Sixpence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,608,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20955 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 8, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1838 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
