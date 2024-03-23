United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,608,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20955 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
980 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
