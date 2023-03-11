United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 591,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1838 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
