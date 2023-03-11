flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1838 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1838 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 591,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1838 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Varesi (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 27, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Varesi - April 24, 2018
Seller Varesi
Date April 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - November 23, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 7, 2016
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 7, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1838 WW at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1838 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access