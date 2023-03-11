Farthing 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1838 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 712 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 520. Bidding took place December 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (1) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) DETAILS (2) RB (3) BN (13) Service NGC (15) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

CHS Basel Numismatics (4)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)

Varesi (1)