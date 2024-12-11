United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Aurea Numismatika
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,045,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3352 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 600. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Agora (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- DNW (2)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Katz (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 295 BRL
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search