Twopence 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1838 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,045,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3352 sold at the Downies auction for AUD 600. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 11, 2024
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 295 BRL
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction CoinsNB - November 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Aurea - June 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date June 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
United Kingdom Twopence 1838 at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

