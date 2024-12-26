flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1838 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1838 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,5 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 457,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1838 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3430 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Heritage - December 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction GINZA - June 10, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction St James’s - December 7, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date December 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1838 WW at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

