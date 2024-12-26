United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1838 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 457,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1838 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3430 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 282 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
