United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1838-1887" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,158

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1838 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

