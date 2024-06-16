United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1838 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,158
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 2,600. Bidding took place June 14, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
