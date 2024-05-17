Auctiones GmbH
Company Description
- Name Auctiones GmbH
- Country Switzerland
- Year of foundation
- Status Operating organization
- Official page http://www.auctiones.ch/
Bern Office
- Country Switzerland
- City Bern
- Address Gerechtigkeitsgasse 80
- Phone +41313113948
- Email info@auctiones.ch
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
March 16, 2025 eAuction 87 491 53,355 $
December 15, 2024 eAuction 86 400 167,143 $
September 15, 2024 eAuction #85 600 235,689 $
June 16, 2024 eAuction 84 938 348,389 $
March 17, 2024 EAUCTION 83 - DIE SAMMLUNG MARTIN LORY 844 371,018 $
December 17, 2023 eAuction 82 809 92,508 $
September 17, 2023 eAuction #81 707 78,156 $
June 18, 2023 eAuction #80 549 66,028 $
March 19, 2023 eAuction #79 634 133,655 $
December 18, 2022 eAuction #78 650 83,006 $
September 18, 2022 eAuction #77 586 99,052 $
June 19, 2022 eAuction #76 721 113,646 $
March 20, 2022 eAuction #75 708 102,168 $
December 12, 2021 eAuction #74 504 119,178 $
September 19, 2021 eAuction #73 700 152,632 $
June 20, 2021 eAuction #72 771 112,748 $
March 21, 2021 eAuction #71 710 123,731 $
December 13, 2020 eAuction 70 719 139,755 $
September 20, 2020 eAuction 69 500 83,804 $
June 21, 2020 eAuction 68 700 116,346 $