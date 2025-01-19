flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1838 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1838 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 273,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3462 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction St James’s - November 29, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction DNW - September 9, 2020
Seller DNW
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Spink - July 19, 2019
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Spink - January 14, 2018
Seller Spink
Date January 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 29, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1838 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

