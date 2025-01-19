United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1838 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 273,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1838
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30058 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3462 $
Price in auction currency 2600 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 7, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 29, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
12
