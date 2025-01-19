United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,091,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sovereign
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 5,250. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
