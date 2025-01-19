flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure gold (0,2359 oz) 7,336 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,091,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sovereign
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 5,250. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Sima Srl - October 20, 2023
Seller Sima Srl
Date October 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Spink - January 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 11, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 25, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 25, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - February 24, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction St James’s - December 8, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 29, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
