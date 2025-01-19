Sovereign 1878 WW "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sovereign 1878 "St. George" with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 55 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 5,250. Bidding took place August 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (12) XF (13) VF (12) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) MS61 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) XF40 (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (8)

