United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Coins of United Kingdom 1878

Gold coins

Obverse Sovereign 1878 WW St. George
Reverse Sovereign 1878 WW St. George
Sovereign 1878 WW St. George
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 55
Obverse Half Sovereign 1878
Reverse Half Sovereign 1878
Half Sovereign 1878
Average price 550 $
Sales
2 132

Silver coins

Obverse Halfcrown 1878
Reverse Halfcrown 1878
Halfcrown 1878
Average price 640 $
Sales
0 96
Obverse Florin 1878 Gothic
Reverse Florin 1878 Gothic
Florin 1878 Gothic
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Shilling 1878
Reverse Shilling 1878
Shilling 1878
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse Sixpence 1878
Reverse Sixpence 1878
Sixpence 1878
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse Sixpence 1878
Reverse Sixpence 1878
Sixpence 1878 Inscription "DRITANNIAR"
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1878
Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1878
Fourpence (Groat) 1878
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Threepence 1878
Reverse Threepence 1878
Threepence 1878
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse Twopence 1878
Reverse Twopence 1878
Twopence 1878
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Penny 1878
Reverse Penny 1878
Penny 1878
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 1

Copper coins

Obverse Penny 1878
Reverse Penny 1878
Penny 1878
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Halfpenny 1878
Reverse Halfpenny 1878
Halfpenny 1878
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Farthing 1878
Reverse Farthing 1878
Farthing 1878
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse Third Farthing 1878
Reverse Third Farthing 1878
Third Farthing 1878
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 20
