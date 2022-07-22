United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 6,709
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 4342 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 1, 2021.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
