Penny 1878 "Type 1838-1887" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 9,903

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2336 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

