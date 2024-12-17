United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,466,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
