Halfcrown 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,466,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place December 1, 2005.

United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1320 $
Price in auction currency 1320 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction GINZA - April 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date April 9, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1878 at auction Morton & Eden - December 6, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date December 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

