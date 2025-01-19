United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,082,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1878 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21214 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (30)
- Coins of the Realm (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (16)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- ICE (2)
- Künker (6)
- London Coins (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (5)
- St James’s (3)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search