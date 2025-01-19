Half Sovereign 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1878 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21214 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

