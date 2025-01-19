flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1878 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1878 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,082,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1878 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21214 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1878 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
