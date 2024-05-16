United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1878 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1878 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Florin 1878 "Gothic", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
