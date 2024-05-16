Florin 1878 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1878 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (7) XF (19) VF (11) F (2) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (8)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (1)

Heritage (4)

Künker (1)

Leu (1)

London Coins (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)

NOONANS (6)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (3)

Stack's (3)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)