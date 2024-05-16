flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1878 "Gothic" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1878 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1878 "Gothic" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1878 "Gothic". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction V. GADOURY - October 26, 2024
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
864 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - October 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Numismática Leilões - April 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction CNG - March 23, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction CNG - March 23, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 10, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction GINZA - November 20, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date November 20, 2021
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1878 "Gothic" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
