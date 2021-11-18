United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1878 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,764,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price


Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price


Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price


Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price


Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
