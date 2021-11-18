flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1878 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,764,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (9)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 228 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction DNW - February 21, 2019
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Goldberg - September 7, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date September 7, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Spink - March 22, 2016
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1878 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

