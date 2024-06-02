Threepence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)