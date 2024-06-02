flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,424,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1878 at auction Karamitsos - November 14, 2015
Seller Karamitsos
Date November 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1878 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access