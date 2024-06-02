United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,424,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 660 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place March 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
