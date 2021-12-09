flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,426,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Heritage - August 1, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1878 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price

Search

