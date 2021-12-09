Halfpenny 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS62 (2) PF66 (1) RB (2) BN (6) Service PCGS (4) NGC (4)