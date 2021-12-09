United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,426,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 402.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
