Third Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

