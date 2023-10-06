United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 288,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 RD ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RD ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
