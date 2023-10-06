flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 288,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 380. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2019
Condition MS65 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 11, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 11, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS65 RD ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1878 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Third Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access