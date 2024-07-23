flag
Shilling 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,127,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33931 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 70 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1878 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
