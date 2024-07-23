United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,7 g
- Pure silver (0,1695 oz) 5,2725 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,127,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33931 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurea (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (9)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (4)
- NOONANS (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search