Shilling 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33931 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (3) XF (19) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (12) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Aurea (1)

CNG (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (9)

Künker (1)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)