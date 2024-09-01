flag
Sixpence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1878 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - June 28, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 28, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

