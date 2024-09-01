United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1878 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 241 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,600. Bidding took place September 26, 2018.
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition FR
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
