Sixpence 1878. Inscription "DRITANNIAR" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1878 . Inscription "DRITANNIAR". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

