United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1878. Inscription "DRITANNIAR" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Inscription "DRITANNIAR"
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1878 . Inscription "DRITANNIAR". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
