United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1878. Inscription "DRITANNIAR" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Inscription "DRITANNIAR"

Obverse Sixpence 1878 Inscription "DRITANNIAR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1878 Inscription "DRITANNIAR" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1878 . Inscription "DRITANNIAR". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place September 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • London Coins (11)
  • Spink (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 10, 2016
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - March 6, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date March 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2014
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1878 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

