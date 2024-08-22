United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,009,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1878
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20326 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
