Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1878 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,009,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20326 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 38 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - August 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Russiancoin - October 31, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 31, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 31, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Farthing 1878 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Search

Available by subscription

Get access