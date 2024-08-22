Farthing 1878 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1878 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 20326 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

